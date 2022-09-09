Our Call Of The Last 2 Minutes As The Lions Complete A Fairytale Comeback

From 28 points down in the first half, the Lions came back to snatch victory from the Demons!

The win sees Brisbane go on to face Geelong in a preliminary final, while Melbourne's premiership defence has ended in straight sets.

From a Max Gawn punch out of the ruck with two minutes left, through to an incredible Jake Lever brain fade and the final siren, listen back to how Luke Darcy and Mark Howard called the thrilling conclusion, with thanks to Harvey Norman.

