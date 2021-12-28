Our Call Of The Moment Australia Won The Ashes
WE'VE DONE IT!
Image: Getty
Australia has utterly dominated England and won the Ashes 3-0 with a crushing win at the MCG, thanks to in huge part to an astonishing 6/7 from Scott Boland.
Cam Green took the final wicket to fall, bowling Jimmy Anderson with a peach that crashed into his off stump, sending England to 68 all out and making Australia victors by an innings and 14.
