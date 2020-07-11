Our Call Of The Rory Lobb Stutter Step Set Shots

The boys were into it!

Image: Fox Footy

Rory Lobb debuted a weird arse new stutter step set shot routine in the Dockers’ remarkable comeback win over St Kilda today, and our commentary team were loving it!

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

Watch the stutter step here:

Rudi Edsall

11 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

