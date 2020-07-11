Our Call Of The Rory Lobb Stutter Step Set Shots
The boys were into it!
Image: Fox Footy
Rory Lobb debuted a weird arse new stutter step set shot routine in the Dockers’ remarkable comeback win over St Kilda today, and our commentary team were loving it!
LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:
Watch the stutter step here:
Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!
Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!