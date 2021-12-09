Our Call Of The Streaker At The Gabba
There's been a bit less action on the Gabba today after the Poms collapsed to all out 147 yesterday.
But one bloke took it upon himself to change that in the post-lunch session, going for a streak across the field.
LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:
"He has got clothes on, which is disappointing," Andy Lee commented.
"But he's evading well! It's a try, he's made it across the other side!"
Four security guards eventually got the guy to the ground.
Watch some of it here:
