Our Call Of The Streaker At The Gabba

There's been a bit less action on the Gabba today after the Poms collapsed to all out 147 yesterday.

But one bloke took it upon himself to change that in the post-lunch session, going for a streak across the field.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

"He has got clothes on, which is disappointing," Andy Lee commented.

"But he's evading well! It's a try, he's made it across the other side!"

Four security guards eventually got the guy to the ground.

Watch some of it here:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Cricket playlist!

Make sure you grab the LiSNTR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any Triple M Cricket!