Our Call Of Tom Papley’s Three Third Quarter Goals Against Essendon

Sydney’s superstar small forward Tom Papley tore open the game against Essendon on Sunday afternoon with three goals in the third term.

Our call team - Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, and Ross Lyon - were loving every minute of the performance, with Browny even christening him with a new nickname: Old Papples!

LISTEN HERE:

Check out the second of the goals here:

