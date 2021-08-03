Our Call Of Tom Papley’s Three Third Quarter Goals Against Essendon
Old Papples!
Image: Getty
Sydney’s superstar small forward Tom Papley tore open the game against Essendon on Sunday afternoon with three goals in the third term.
Our call team - Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, and Ross Lyon - were loving every minute of the performance, with Browny even christening him with a new nickname: Old Papples!
LISTEN HERE:
Check out the second of the goals here:
Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!
Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!