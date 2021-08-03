Our Call Of Tom Papley’s Three Third Quarter Goals Against Essendon

Old Papples!

Article heading image for Our Call Of Tom Papley’s Three Third Quarter Goals Against Essendon

Image: Getty

Sydney’s superstar small forward Tom Papley tore open the game against Essendon on Sunday afternoon with three goals in the third term.

Our call team - Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, and Ross Lyon - were loving every minute of the performance, with Browny even christening him with a new nickname: Old Papples!

LISTEN HERE:

Check out the second of the goals here:

Post

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!

Rudi Edsall

19 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Sydney Swans
AFL
Tom Papley
Listen Live!
Sydney Swans
AFL
Tom Papley
Sydney Swans
AFL
Tom Papley
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs