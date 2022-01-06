Our Call Of Usman Khawaja Making A Century On Return At The SCG
On Triple M Cricket
Image: Getty
Usman Khawaja made a very popular century on his return to the Test side at the SCG today after some high drama.
He was stranded on 99* as Pat Cummins made some runs off Dawid Malan, but finally got there with a cut shot off Jack Leach minutes before.
LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED IT HERE:
Watch the moment here:
