Our Call Of Usman Khawaja Making A Century On Return At The SCG

On Triple M Cricket

Article heading image for Our Call Of Usman Khawaja Making A Century On Return At The SCG

Image: Getty

Usman Khawaja made a very popular century on his return to the Test side at the SCG today after some high drama.

He was stranded on 99* as Pat Cummins made some runs off Dawid Malan, but finally got there with a cut shot off Jack Leach minutes before.

LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED IT HERE:

Watch the moment here:

Post

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Cricket playlist!

Stream every ball of the Sydney and Hobart Test live on the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Rudi Edsall

6 January 2022

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Triple M Cricket
Usman Khawaja
Cricket
Listen Live!
Triple M Cricket
Usman Khawaja
Cricket
Triple M Cricket
Usman Khawaja
Cricket
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs