Our Call Of Usman Khawaja Making A Century On Return At The SCG

Usman Khawaja made a very popular century on his return to the Test side at the SCG today after some high drama.

He was stranded on 99* as Pat Cummins made some runs off Dawid Malan, but finally got there with a cut shot off Jack Leach minutes before.

LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED IT HERE:

Watch the moment here:

