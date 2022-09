"UNBELIEVABLE"

After 80 minutes and two periods of extra-time, it was former Shark turned Cowboy Valentine Holmes who stepped up with the game on the line to put North Queensland one match away from a spot in the grand final.

Sit back and re-live the final few minutes with Triple M's Ben Dobbin, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read and Nathan Brown.

LISTEN HERE:

