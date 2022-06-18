Our Call Of Will Hayward Missing His Boot In Front Of Goal

"HE'S MISSED THE BOOT!"

Article heading image for Our Call Of Will Hayward Missing His Boot In Front Of Goal

Image: Getty

Will Hayward managed the almost impossible in Sydney’s loss to Port Adelaide, managing not to kick a goal despite being in space 10 metres out.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

"He’s missed the boot!" JB shouted in disbelief.

"He missed the boot with the ball!"

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Watch the incident here:

Post

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Rudi Edsall

4 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

AFL
Sydney Swans
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
AFL
Sydney Swans
Triple M Footy
AFL
Sydney Swans
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs