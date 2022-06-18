Our Call Of Will Hayward Missing His Boot In Front Of Goal
"HE'S MISSED THE BOOT!"
Image: Getty
Will Hayward managed the almost impossible in Sydney’s loss to Port Adelaide, managing not to kick a goal despite being in space 10 metres out.
"He’s missed the boot!" JB shouted in disbelief.
"He missed the boot with the ball!"
Watch the incident here:
