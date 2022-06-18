Our Call Of Will Hayward Missing His Boot In Front Of Goal

Will Hayward managed the almost impossible in Sydney’s loss to Port Adelaide, managing not to kick a goal despite being in space 10 metres out.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

"He’s missed the boot!" JB shouted in disbelief.

"He missed the boot with the ball!"

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Watch the incident here:

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!