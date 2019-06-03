Our Dugongs are gettin' busy this June....

Things are getting a little frisky under the sea this month.

Our friends at Reef Teach reached out to let us know the Great Barrier Reef Dugongs will be flirting up a bit of a storm in June and getting to know each other a little more... intimately.

Apparently one male will compete with all of the others to battle it out for the female's love...but she will mate with the less successful males after the deed is done.

The competition for her affection is quite aggressive with tail splashes, lunges and body roles!

We might actually see some surf or waves possibly....