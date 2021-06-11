Our Guide To Record Store Day

It's no secret how hard the past year has been for the music industry, so this year it's more important than ever to support Record Store Day.

The annual celebration of vinyl and music retailers is back this Saturday June 12th and along with the world wide day event comes a swag of rare and new releases.

We are celebrating this Sunday night on Triple M Aussie with Matty O playing nothing but vinyl, celebrating the local legends behind the counter and talking to some Aussie music legends who have made some of these classic records and we'll be hearing from the Triple M listeners.

We asked the Triple M community to share their favourite records, we've gotta say you've got good taste.

Check out the responses:



This year there's something for everyone, here's our pick for the Record Store Day special releases:

AC/DC - Through The Mists Of Time / Witch's Spell - 12" picture disc

Rage Against The Machine - The Battle Of Mexico City - coloured double vinyl

The Cure - Faith - picture disc

U2 - Fire - 40th anniversary edition picture disc

Dirty Three - Ocean Songs Deluxe Edition - 400 copies only

John Butler Trio - John Butler - 1998 debut album. First time on vinyl!

Kev Carmody – Pillars of Society LP – limited edition of 300 copies on red vinyl

Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond Live In Studio - clear with blue and green splatter double vinyl

Ocean Alley - Lost Tropics - debut album on aquamarine and orange vinyl

Slowly Slowly - Race Car Blues - Chapter 2' - clear with red splatter vinyl

TISM - Mr Eliot - limited edition of 750 copies on red 7" vinyl

The Vines - Melodia - yellow and green marbled vinyl

Elton John - Regimental Sgt. Zippo - vinyl

Janis Joplin - Pearl - 50th anniversary picture disc

Linkin Park - Meteora - aqua blue double vinyl

Prince - The Truth - vinyl

Although things will be a bit different this year, especially for our friends in Victoria, there's still plenty of reason to visit your favourite record store. Nothing beats a browse and a chat to your local music expert behind the counter.

Here's some of our favourite stores:



Visit: www.recordstoreday.com.au for a full list of the special Record Store Day releases and participating stores.



