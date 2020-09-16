Our Kids Are Learning How To Become The Perfect Neighbours!

A cool new initiative has been making its way through Central Queensland, teaching our kids how to become the perfect neighbours.

Provided by the Local Laws team, the 'Good Neighbour Program' provides year 12 students with the tools they need to leave home and live within the realms of social appropriateness.

This morning, Banksy & Pinky spoke with Chair Planning and Regulatory councillor, Ellen Smith about what exactly the program is teaching our kids and why it's so important for them to understand the significance of particular actions like owning pets & voting, as well as how to become a considerate member of the community.

Tune into the full chat below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.