Our Mates, The Screaming Jets, Have Just Announce New Release

The Screaming Jets have announced the release of their new 5-track EP today.

The new release, Bitter Pill is available October 9 and filled with reworked versions of their Aussie rock classics Helping Hand, Shivers, Friend of Mine, Sad Song and October Grey.

The Jets have spent six months of weekly Zoom band meetings, that's gone from an afternoon drinking session to putting together this unexpected release.

The first release of the record, Helping Hand has already reached over 200,000 people.

