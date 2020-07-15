Our Overnight Host Had Possibly The Worst Footy Idea Ever

Our overnight host Luke Bona is a brilliant broadcaster - and a source of frequent fun for the Hot Breakfast.

But he showed overnight that he’s not a whiz when it comes to footy when he dished up a truly awful footy scoring idea.

LISTEN HERE:

After first mispronouncing Nic Naitanui’s name in a chat about his spat with Reilly O’Brien, he went on to explain how to fix AFL scoring.

“What about in AFL, instead of having a goal and a behind, keep that,” he started.

“But in the goal, have two more posts that are closer together and have four points.”

An… interesting proposition.

“I’ll get absolutely hammered by AFL supporters on this this morning,” Bona predicted.

“But we’re about provoking conversation, folks, ok?”

We’re not sure it will catch on.

