With the sad news that Channel 10 has had to make a round of redundancies, the Hot Breakfast this morning paid tribute to legendary weatherman Mike Larkan who was one of those caught up in it.

LISTEN HERE:

Larkan was one of many layoffs at 10, including veterans Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Bellings.

