'Out Of Form' Origin Ref Grilled

Triple M's Ryan Girdler says he's confused why the NRL handed the all-important duties of officiating Origin I to Ashley Klein in the aftermath of Queensland's 16-10 win over the Blues.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler voiced his frustrations after the game with the slow speed of the ruck, as well as a controversial forward pass call to deny James Tedesco.

Girdler​ pinpointed one referee in particular who should've been given the responsibility.​

