'Out Of Form' Origin Ref Grilled

Ryan Girdler Calls For Change

Article heading image for 'Out Of Form' Origin Ref Grilled

Getty

Triple M's Ryan Girdler says he's confused why the NRL handed the all-important duties of officiating Origin I to Ashley Klein in the aftermath of Queensland's 16-10 win over the Blues.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler voiced his frustrations after the game with the slow speed of the ruck, as well as a controversial forward pass call to deny James Tedesco. 

Girdler​ pinpointed one referee in particular who should've been given the responsibility.

LISTEN HERE:
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!​

8 hours ago

Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
NSW Blues
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
NSW Blues
Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
NSW Blues
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs