'Out Of Form' Origin Ref Grilled
Ryan Girdler Calls For Change
Getty
Triple M's Ryan Girdler says he's confused why the NRL handed the all-important duties of officiating Origin I to Ashley Klein in the aftermath of Queensland's 16-10 win over the Blues.
New South Wales coach Brad Fittler voiced his frustrations after the game with the slow speed of the ruck, as well as a controversial forward pass call to deny James Tedesco.
Girdler pinpointed one referee in particular who should've been given the responsibility.