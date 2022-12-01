Outback Wrangler Star Matt Wright Granted Bail Under Strict Conditions

Star of Outback Wrangler Matt Wright has been granted bail under strict conditions in a Darwin courtroom.

Wright was granted bail after putting down a $20,000 bond and promising to cease contact with 50 witnesses and people of interest.

The reality television star faced Darwin Local Court on Wednesday on several charges over the death of cast member Chris Wilson.

Mr Wilson was killed in a crash involving Wright’s helicopter during a crocodile collection mission in February of 2022.

Wright has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, fabricating evidence, destroying evidence, unlawfully entering a building, making a false declaration, unlawfully entering a dwelling, making a false declaration and interfering with witnesses in a criminal investigation or court process by making threats.

As part of his bail conditions, Wright is prohibited from contacting several people including pilot Sebastian Robinson, owner of the crocodile-egg harvesting business Mick Burns and pilot Jock Purcell who was on the fatal flight on February 28.

Wright is also banned from contacting Mr Wilson’s wife and parents.

The 43-year-old must stay in Queensland until his next court appearance.

