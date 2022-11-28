Outback Wrangler Star Matt Wright Issued Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has been issued for reality television star Matt Wright after his co-star was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

The 34-year-old star of the TV series Outback Wrangler flew to the scene of the helicopter crash which killed his co-star Chris “Willow” Wilson in February when travelling over the Northern Territory.

He was on a job collecting crocodile eggs in a remote area of west Arnhem Land when the helicopter crashed on February 28.

Wilson’s pilot, Sebastian Robinson suffered serios spinal injuries in the crash.

It's understood Police have told Mr Wright, who currently lives in Queensland, to attend a police station in Darwin by Wednesday.

It is then expected Mr Wilson will be charged.

The warrant for Mr Wright’s arrest comes after a police investigation extending over six months.

It’s understood the investigation has been looking into Mr Wright’s actions before and after the chopper crash that killed Mr Wilson.

