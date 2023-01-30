Over 1,000 Frontline Healthcare Workers To Be Recruited Across Queensland

Queensland hospitals are set to receive the biggest influx of junior doctors in history with over 1,000 health workers to be placed at medical precincts across the state.

At least 834 medical interns will be deployed to 20 different medical facilities across Queensland in the largest employment of junior doctors in the state’s history.

Another 200 paramedics will also be placed at various hospitals state-wide making urgent medical attention more accessible for all Queenslanders.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the sudden increase in medical staff will enable Queenslanders to better access to healthcare.

“The expertise and energy of these junior doctors will be of big benefit to the communities they will service, and boost accessibility to healthcare in rural, regional and metropolitan hospitals,” - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

“The 200 new paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers will also make a big difference in communities far and wide, as demand for these lifesaving services continues to grow.

“To the more than 1000 new frontline health workers, welcome to the team. There’s no better place than Queensland to kick start your career.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said over 500 paramedics are expected to be recruited this year.

“On the road, the Palaszczuk Government has committed an additional 535 ambulance operatives this term of which 488 are already delivering critical frontline services,” she said.

“These additional 200 ambulance workers are on top of the 250 ambulance workers QAS has already planned to recruit this year.”

