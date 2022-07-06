Over 30's Will Soon be Eligible For A Fourth Covid Booster Shot

People over the age of 30 may soon be eligible for a fourth Covid jab following an Australian Technical Advisory Group meeting on Wednesday.

Over 30s may soon be able to receive a fourth Covid shot as part of the nation’s vaccination strategy against the spread of new Covid variants.

So far, shots have been recommended for people over the age of 50 with the Australian Technical Advisory Group for immunisation discussing the benefits of lowering the vaccination age in a meeting on Wednesday.

Formal advise is currently being prepared for the government.

The meeting comes as the Covid BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants continue to spread through the community at a rapid rate.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said Australia needs to attempt to combat the rising numbers of cases nationwide.

“Case numbers are rising, hospitalisations are up by several hundred just in the fortnight, and most state governments and the federal government are projecting that that’s going to continue for some time yet,” he said.

“We are absolutely committed to doing whatever we can as a government to get through this winter and get through this third Omicron wave that’s headed our way.”

The fourth jab is currently only available to people over the age of 65 and for those who are considered high risk.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the pros and cons of a fourth Covid booster will be thoroughly investigated by experts before a larger rollout is given the green light.

“I’d encourage people who haven’t had their booster shots to go out there if they’re eligible and do it as a matter of urgency,” he said.

