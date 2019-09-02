Over 300 Construction & Manufacturing Jobs On Offer

Whether you are a school leaver, an aspiring tradie or someone looking for a career change, here’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to get a job in construction and manufacturing.

LS Precast are hosting a recruitment roadshow across the North East, looking to fill 300 steel fixing, concreting and labouring positions at its Benalla precast concrete facility.

It’s your chance to sit in during their Q&A sessions, network with managers and get a taste of an exciting new career opportunity.

Date Location Details:

Monday, September 9 -

Euroa Council Chambers 11am – 2pm

GOTAFE Shepparton campus 5pm – 8pm

Tuesday, September 10 -

Yarrawonga Shire Hall 11am – 2pm

Wangaratta PAC 5pm – 8pm

Everyone over 17 is welcome to come along to learn about starting a big career in construction and manufacturing.

Be there for the presentations, plus question and answer sessions, then enjoy light refreshments with management and recruiters after the event.

Don’t think you have the training or skills?

Not to worry, training opportunities are offered.

Get your CV up to date, and make time to learn more at the LS Precast recruitment roadshow in your town.

Head on over to www.seek.com.au/LS-precast-jobs to see available jobs and apply online.