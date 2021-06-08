Over-30s Eligible For Vaccinations In WA From Thursday

Western Australia revealed they were prepared to further their vaccine rollout from Thursday, with residents aged 30 and over becoming eligible for vaccination.

In-line with now-standard vaccination practices, Pfizer was planned to be made available to people under the age of 50, while AstraZeneca continued to be administered to those that were over.

“West Australians aged between 30 and 49 will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccination, with bookings opening today,” said Premier Mark McGowan on Tuesday.

The revealing press conference followed the announcement that New South Wales had surpassed over one-and-a-half million vaccinations.

While the other State’s effort was commendable, McGowan put pressure on the federal government to deliver more vaccines to General Practitioners and to allow pharmacies to assist in administering the shots.

If you're looking to get vaccinated, bookings are essential and can be made by visiting Roll Up for WA.

