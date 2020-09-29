Over $400k Raised For GM5FK Through Triple M

Hobart’s Triple M handed over a cheque to the Royal Hobart Hospital on Tuesday morning for their 2020 Give Me 5 For Kids campaign.

Together Triple M and the community raised the funds of a staggering $439,620.45 which will be donated in its entirety directly to the RHH children’s ward and associated pediatric departments.

The funds will be used to purchase pediatric equipment and services needed for sick Tasmanian children.

Triple M’s Breakfast Announcer Brain Carlton was at the children’s hospital to hand over the cheque.

“We are delighted to hand over this cheque to the Royal Hobart hospital,” he said.

The GM5FK’s team were overwhelmed again by the fantastic community support from both individuals and local businesses who helped raise the much-needed funds.

Triple M would like to make a notable mention and express their gratitude to Lyden Builders who made the substantial contribution of $372,000 raised from their Madison House Project.

“A huge thank you goes to Lyden Builders for their significant contribution through Madison House. Thank you to Aurora, Woolworths and all of the donations we received this year.”

