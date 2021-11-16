Over 60 WA Travellers Forced To Quarantine Following Positive Case In Hobart Airport

A plane full of WA travellers who flew in from Tasmania on Sunday have been told to quarantine for 14 days after Hobart airport was declared an exposure site.

Qantas flight QF1017 landed in Perth last night at 5:35PM carried 67 travellers from Hobart airport.

All passengers in WA who are considered contacts have been tested and will continue to be monitored by WA Health.

WA travellers who were not on the named flight but have recently travelled from Tasmania are still being asked to monitor their symptoms and if symptoms do arise, to get tested and quarantine as soon as possible.

Hobart airport was declared an official exposure site after a man travelled on a flight from Brisbane to Tasmania on November 14, receiving a positive test result whilst still at the airport.

The airport has been listed as an exposure site from 12:15PM until 2:25PM.

The positive case is a man from Victoria who was turned away from Queensland after failing to supply the appropriate paperwork.

The man was immediately placed in hotel quarantine but was permitted to fly back to Melbourne with a stopover in Hobart, the next day.

Following the Covid scare, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has questioned why the man was able to fly to Melbourne while still waiting on his test results.

“It’s a situation obviously we would not like to see occur again,” he said.

“And it seems a little strange that in this case, whilst he was in a quarantine hotel waiting on the result of a test, that he was put on a plane.”

Queensland Health received the man’s test results and immediately contacted Tasmanian Health officials who then found the man waiting in Hobart airport for his connecting flight.

Despite immediately transporting the man to a medi hotel, 250 people were still put at risk including 100 passengers from Virgin’s flight VA702 from Brisbane to Hobart and another 125 people from inside the terminal.

There are also a number of staff isolating following the exposure including 17 biosecurity workers and two officers.

