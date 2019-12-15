Over 62,000 Lightning Strikes Were Recorded From Last Nights Storm

Emma Oliveri from Ergon Energy explains

More than 62,000 lightning strikes were recorded within a 200 kilometre radius of Ergon Energy’s Mackay depot.

Ergon Energy crew members have worked through the night to restore power to more than 9,000 customers after storms in the Mackay region, including Moranbah.

A small number of properties cannot be safely reconnected until the service wires that connect them to the network are repaired. Fresh crews, who began at first light, are working on that this morning.

Ergon had a total of 18 crew members out assessing network damage and doing emergency network repairs.

Last night’s storms were a reminder to be prepared for storm season. Here are some useful tips: https://www.ergon.com.au/network/safety/home-safety/storm-and-cyclone-safety.

Although Ergon did not have reports of fallen powerlines, this is a life-threatening hazard everyone needs to be aware of. If you see fallen powerlines, stay well clear, warn others in the area and report them to emergency services on 000 or call Ergon on 13 16 70. Be especially careful when cleaning up after a storm because fallen powerlines can be concealed in tree branches and other debris.