Over 80 Sydney Flights Cancelled Due To Severe Weather Conditions

Several flights out of Sydney airport have been cancelled leaving thousands stranded due to severe weather conditions.

At least 80 flights both in and out of Sydney have been cancelled on Thursday as a result of heavy rain and strong winds.

The airport chaos comes as thousands of people attempt to head out on holiday for the national public holiday.

Hundreds are also attempting to fly out to Melbourne to catch the AFL Grand Final set to kick off on Saturday while others are trying to fly to Townsville to watch Paramatta take on the Cowboys for the NRL preliminary final.

So far, over 40 flights coming into Sydney have been cancelled with 45 set to depart Sydney also cancelled.

Sydney Airport issued a statement asking all passengers to arrive early for their flight in case of cancellations.

“In anticipation of bad weather today, domestic airlines advised overnight that some services would be affected,” Sydney Airport said.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

“Passengers who are travelling today are recommended to arrive two hours prior to domestic flight departures, and three hours for international services.”

