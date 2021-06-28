Overcrowded Covid Testing Sites Are Having To Turn People Away

With the number of Covid cases growing larger by the hour, testing sites are having to turn people away.

A Covid testing site at Newcastle University became a very popular destination on Sunday June 27 and had to turn away drivers at the gates.

Whilst the Hunter currently remains Covid free, lots of Sydneysiders already travelled there before the lockdown kicked in.

Covid Testing Sites Face High Demands:

Doctor David Durrhiem from Hunter New England Health told NBN News,

“We need to get back into the good habits that we were in last time we were in this terrible situation. Get tested, stay at home until you have your result, make sure that we don’t spread the virus in the community”.

You can check out the list of testing sites in Newcastle right here.

Face masks are needed in all indoor venues, including workplaces. Additionally, everyone who has been to Sydney or the Central Coast in the past week are still having to stay at home.

Heavy punishments are in place for anyone who is thinking of breaking the rules.

On Saturday June 26, a Sydney family travelled to a Pony Club event in Denman.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboy said,

“It was against the public health order. No matter how people think that they HAVE to attend some of these events with their children or need to go on holiday, the public health orders are quite clear”.

They were found without masks and are now facing a $2400 fine for clearly breaching public health orders.

Worboys is urging people to report any suspected breaches to crime stoppers at 1800 333 000.