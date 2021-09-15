Owner Of Abandoned Boat At Tallebudgera Creek Found

The search for the owner of a boat that washed up on shore at Tallebudgera Creek is over after the owner contacted police this morning.

On Tuesday night Gold Coast police reached out to the community for help finding the owner of a kayak abandoned in Burleigh Heads.

A local found the kayak and reported it to police at around 6:40PM on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses came forward with information pertaining to the un-manned kayak saying that saw one person on board earlier in the day.

This immediately sparked fears that the owner had fallen overboard.

The search continued into the early hours of this morning, but fears of an accidental drowning lessened after police confirmed no one had been reported missing.

The owner of the yellow and white Delphia kayak came forward this morning but details of the incident have still not been released.

