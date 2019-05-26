Ozzy Osborne Hopes Black Sabbath Can Play One Last Time With Founding Drummer Bill Ward

While Black Sabbath may have wrapped up their touring career with a pair of shows in England in 2017, there was a sense of incompleteness.

Absent from the shows was founding drummer Bill Ward.



Now, Ozzy Osborne says "it should have been the four of us ending it."



In a recent interview with Kerrang!, Osborne says “I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there, for a start. People put that down to me, but it wasn’t me, honestly."



"We didn’t have the f*cking time to hang around, we had to get going, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill.



"The four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it."



"Those final gigs in Birmingham were bittersweet because you think of how far we came, and how much we did, and it would have been good to have shared that together."



"Maybe one day there’ll be one last gig, I don’t know.”



Fingers crossed there's a final Sabbath show with all four founding members.

