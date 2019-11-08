Ozzy Osbourne Is Dropping New Music In About, Oh, Two Hours

The Prince of Darkness is dropping new music before the end of the day, and you can hear it on Triple M first.

Ozzy Osbourne posted a teaser of the new solo track - his first in nine years - to his Twitter account in the early hours of Friday morning, revealing that the as-yet-unnamed song would be dropping "tomorrow".

But, it's already tomorrow here in Australia so we can expect to hear the first play on Triple M Hard N Heavy in, oh, about two hours?

While Ozzy had put his solo career on hold for the Black Sabbath reunion in 2011, he had picked back up again in 2017.

But the rock legend has had a shocker of a 2019, dislodging metal rods in his body after a fall at home earlier in the year before undergoing neck surgery AND dealing with blood clots.

Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect:

Hear Ozzy's new song from 4pm on Triple M Hard N Heavy on DAB+ radio or by downloading the Triple M app now.

