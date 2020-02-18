Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Upcoming Tour... Again

Ozzy Osbourne has just canceled his 2020 North American tour to pursuit medical treatment.

Last month Ozzy and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne announced the metal icon has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is looking into treatment in Switzerland.



Listen:



This week it was announced Ozzy will undergo treatment this April, which has lead to the cancellation of his coming tour dates in North America, with fans encouraged to hold onto tickets for rescheduled dates later in the year.

2019 saw Ozzy cancel dates on Ozzy Osbourne's tour, including his headline appearance at Australia's Download Festival 2019.

In good news, Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man is out February 21 and available for pre-order now.

More info: www.ozzy.com



