Ozzy Osbourne Is Back With A Brand New Music Video

The Prince of Darkness is well and truly back and his latest music video is proof.

The new clip see's Ozzy living his ultimate dark dreams, hanging in a fancy old car, in a velvet cape while there's a riot happening around him.

Talk about dark!



Watch:



The first video from the new album, Under The Graveyard gives us a biopic look at Sharon and Ozzy's famous love story, giving us a glimpse of what could be the film on their lives.

Watch here

Straight To Hell is the second release from his new album, Ordinary Man out this year.

Straight To Hell is available online now www.ozzy.com

ORDINARY MAN was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.



