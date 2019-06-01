P.J O'Brien's Is Shutting Down At Melbourne Airport

Iconic pub P.J O'Brien's will be closing it's doors at Melbourne Airport on Sunday.

After over fifteen years in operation the pub will be pouring it's last beers.

It is unclear to why the establishment is closing.

The P.J O'Brien's website thanked the thousands of customers over the years.

"After 15 years and over half a million pints of Guinness poured, this Sunday 2nd June we sadly we say farewell to our much loved pub at Melbourne Airport."

"Thank you to all our loyal customers, wonderful staff and to the many thousands of people who stopped by at P.J.'s for a pint before heading off on their travels both near and far. We've loved the craic!

"We will continue to offer you our great Irish hospitality and the best tasting Guinness outside of the Emerald Isle at our venues at Southbank in Melbourne, Sydney and Cairns."