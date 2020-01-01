PACIFIC HIGHWAY CRASH: Two Rescue Choppers Called to Serious Crash at Ulmarra

UPDATE - 9:28pm:

The Pacific Highway has reopened between Grafton and Woodburn following a serious crash this afternoon at Ulmarra.

EARLIER:

Two Westpac Rescue Helicopters have landed at the scene of a serious crash at Ulmarra this afternoon.

At approximately 3:30pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance NSW to reports of a multi-vehicle crash 5km north of Ulmarra on the Pacific Highway.

Due to the severity of the accident and reports of multiple patients, a second Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the location.

Upon arrival, the Helicopters Critical Care Medical teams assisted local Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Services to treat and release the two trapped occupants.

Once released, a 30 year old male patient was flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition suffering multiple leg fractures and head injuries.

After a lengthy extraction by Emergency Services the second patient, a 43 year old male, was flown by the second Westpac Rescue Helicopter suffering leg and pelvis injuries.

Three remaining occupants of the vehicles were transported to Grafton and Lismore Base Hospital with minor injuries

The Pacific Highway remains closed from Grafton to Woodburn, with motorists advised to use Summerland Way and the Bruxner Highway as an alternative.