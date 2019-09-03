PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Man Killed in Two Truck Crash at Nambucca Heads

UPDATE: 9:30am

The Pacific Highway is now closed northbound as the salvage operation gets underway following this morning’s fatal truck crash.

Traffic is being diverted at Bald Hill Road, Macksville, onto the old Pacific Highway.

Motorists can then rejoin the Pacific Highway at the Nambucca Heads service station (Giinagay Way).

UPDATE: 7:16AM

A man has died after a crash between two B-Doubles on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca Heads this morning.

The crash occurred around 5am, on the Pacific Highway, north of the Nambucca interchange.

It is believed one of the B-Doubles was parked in a designated stopping bay on the northbound side of the highway prior to the crash.

The male driver in the moving truck died at the scene; while the driver from the parked truck was not hurt.

No further information is available at this time.

Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to check the Live Traffic NSW website (www.livetraffic.com) for up-to-date information.

A two truck crash on the Pacific Highway is expected to delay traffic for some time today.

Triple M understands that the crash at sunrise near Poplar Trail at Nambucca Heads saw one truck collide with the back of the other truck.

Emergency Services are at the scene, with the crash investigation unit.

Triple M listener Jeff is in Mackville, and said that some B-Doubles are using the old highway as a diversion.

One of two northbound lanes are currently closed.

More to come...