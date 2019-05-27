Pack a Picnic and Head to the Teddy Bear’s Picnic

June is a special month for Triple M, it's when we run our Triple M Give Me Five For Kids Appeal helping to raise funds for the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation. Funds raised go towards helping sick little ones - there's no better cause.

One of the most popular events on the calendar for June is the Kath Dickson Family Centre's Teddy Bear's Picnic.

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 1

TIME: 10AM - 1PM

WHERE: QUEEN'S PARK, CORNER MARGARET & LINDSAY STREETS

WHAT:

Triple M's Lee Faulkner will be broadcasting LIVE on the morning!

Pack a picnic and join Chase from Paw Patrol, princesses, storm-troopers, Awesome Adam kids magician and local dance schools for a morning of fantastic free family-friendly fun!



Purchase a sausage, get your face painted or make a donation to support the 2019 Triple M Give Me 5 For Kids Appeal.

You can also take home your very own teddy bear - everyone needs one in the life. Purchase a "Hand Knitted With Love" teddy, it comes complete with adoption certificate.



Bears are available to purchase on the day from the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation tent.

Bears are available only while stocks last.

