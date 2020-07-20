Paddington Pub & Restaurant Added To List Of COVID-19 Venue Warnings

A pub and a restaurant in Paddington have been added to the growing list of venues visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 3.

NSW Health are asking anyone who visited the Village Inn on July 11 between 6.30pm and 10pm and Love Supreme on July 14 between 5.30pm to 9pm to watch for symptoms, and to self-isolate and get tested immediately if symptoms occur.

A public health warning has also been issued for Batemans Bay Soldiers Club with a total of eight cases now linked to the venue.

NSW Health is directing anyone who was at the Soldiers Club on July 13, 15, 16 or 17 to immediately be tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms.

A full list of venues visited by confirmed coronavirus cases is as follows:

• Casula: Crossroads Hotel, July 3 to July 10

• Casula: Planet Fitness, July 4 to July 10

• Picton: Picton Hotel, July 4, 5, 9 & 10

• Belmore: Canterbury Leagues Club, 11pm on July 4 to 1am on July 5

• Bowral: Woolworths, 12pm to 9pm on July 11 & 12pm to 9pm on July 12

• Campbelltown: Bavarian Macarthur, 7:30pm to 9pm on July 11

• Campbelltown: Macarthur Tavern, 9:15pm on July 11 to 12:40am on July 12

• Campbelltown: West Leagues Club, 7pm on July 10 to 1am on July 11 & 8:30pm on July 11 to 2:30am on July 12

• Caringbah: Highfield, 6pm to 9pm on July 5

• Casula: Kmart Casula Mall, 5pm on July 10 to 12am on July 11

• Kurnell: Cook @ Kurnell, 11.30am to 12.30pm on July 5

• Merimbula: RSL Club, 6pm to 9pm on July 6

• Merimbula: The Waterfront Cafe, 8.30am to 9.30am on July 7

• Murray Downs: Golf & Country Club, July 4 & 5

• Narellan Town Centre: Kmart, Target, Best & Less, H&M and food court, July 6

• Revesby: Bankstown YMCA, 4pm to 8pm on July 9 & 8am to 12pm on July 11

• Parramatta: Milky Lane, 2pm to 3pm on July 11

• Pyrmont: Star City Casino, 8pm to 10.30pm on July 4

• Villawood: Zone Bowling, 11am to 3pm on June 27

• Croydon Park: Magpie Sports, 8pm to midnight on July 10

• Milperra: Frankie’s Food Factory,12pm to 2pm on July 9

• Milperra: Meat Perfection, July 11

• Belfield: Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza, 5pm to 10.30pm on July 10

• Brighton Le Sands: Hurricanes Grill, 6.30pm to 8.30pm on July 11

• North Wollongong: Rashays, 7pm to 9.30pm on July 11

• Wetherill Park: Stockland Mall, Thai Rock restaurant, July 10 to 14

• Spring Farm: Woolworths, July 16

• Harris Park: Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, July 15, 16 & 17

• Marsden Park: Ikea Distribution Centre, July 6, 7 & 8

• Albion Park: McDonald’s, 2pm to 2.30pm on July 15

• Batemans Bay: Soldiers Club, July 13 to 17

• Chippendale: Holy Duck!, 7.15pm to 9.30pm on July 10

• Mount Druitt: Westfield, July 18

• Sutherland: Sutherland Local Court, July 15)

• St Marys: Astley Medical Centre, July 15

• Paddington: The Village Inn, 6.30pm to 10pm July 11

• Paddington: Love Supreme, 5.30pm to 9pm July 14

• Tahmoor: Pharmacy for Less, 9am to 10.40am July 12

• Albion Park: C1 Speed Indoor Karting, 6pm to 7pm July 11

• Olympic Park: Abattoir Blues, 6.30pm to 10pm July 17

Refer to NSW.gov.au for the latest updates on case locations.

