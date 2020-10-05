Paddy McCartin Says He's "Ready" To Return To Footy

Paddy McCartin has told Triple M's Rush Hour with JB & Billy he has been medically cleared to make his return to footy, with the next step now landing a spot on an AFL list.

McCartin was delisted by the Saints last year to overcome his series of concussion issues, which restricted him to just 35 games in five years on their list.

But, after extensive testing and time out of the game, he has been told he is at "no greater risk" of concussion.

"I’ve got all the clearances, so I’m ready to go," he told Triple M.

"I’ve had to do all this medical stuff, all this treatment. Basically they said if I get through all that and they were satisfied with where I sat and that I was at no greater risk of getting head knocks and stuff like that, then they’d clear me to play.

"I ended up getting that in about April."

PADDY MCCARTIN'S UPDATE ON HIS FUTURE:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.