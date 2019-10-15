Paddy Ryder & Dougal Howard Both Join St Kilda

The first dominoes of what looks like a mega-trade have fallen, with Paddy Ryder and Dougal Howard completing moves to St Kilda.

Howard and Ryder have moved across from Port Adelaide along with pick 10 and Port's future fourth-rounder, while picks 12 and 18 come back the other way with the Saints' third-rounder.

Trade details:

- St Kilda receive Dougal Howard, Paddy Ryder & Pick 10, Port Adelaide's 2020 fourth-round pick

- Port Adelaide receive Pick 12 & 18, St Kilda's 2020 third-round pick

The Saints’ newly acquired pick 10 is looking likely to go west as part of a trade to pry Bradley Hill out of Fremantle.

That trade will potentially include Gold Coast’s pick 58 which the Saints are looking likely to get in return from Geelong for four time best and fairest winner Jack Steven.

The Cats are hoping to acquire 58 from the Suns in return for ruckman Zac Smith, who seems likely to end up back at his old club.

Get it? Good.

