Paid Family And Domestic Violence Leave A Step Closer As Government Confirm Amending Standards

This story contains references to domestic violence.

The federal government has formally declared it will introduce 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave into the National Employment Standards.

On Thursday, Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke confirmed with the Fair Work Commission that the government would amend the standards.

In a letter addressed to the commission president Iain Ross, Mr Burke said the government will introduce the leave into the employment standards "as soon as possible ... consistent with the commitments made in the government's Secure Australian Jobs Plan".

"The government is committed to providing the national leadership and investment needed to help end family, domestic and sexual violence," Mr Burke wrote in the letter dated June 16.

"I want to thank the Fair Work Commission and the stakeholders who have engaged in the review for the work undertaken to progress this critically important issue." - Mr Burke

Like annual leave, the FDV leave is expected to accrue from year to year, but be capped at 10 days, the commission said.

It will also be paid at the employee's base rate and will only be made available top permanent staff, the umpire says.

The move follows a landmark decision handed down on May 16 by the Fair Work Commission entitling Australians to 10 days of paid domestic violence leave.

Following the announcement, Full Stop Australia’s CEO Hayley Foster, said the paid leave would be “a complete game changer [for] women’s economic security”.

“It takes a lot to leave a domestic violence situation,” Ms Foster told SBS News.

“There can be appointments with police, court hearings, trying to find alternative accommodation, counselling, trying to sort out arrangements for your children … so people who are in that situation need to have that time as paid leave,” she said.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The Men’s Referral Service provides advice for men on domestic violence and can be contacted on 1300 766 491.

Or in an emergency, call 000.

