Paid Family And Domestic Violence Leave Now Legal In Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said paid family and domestic violence leave will “save lives” after an amended version of the Bill was passed through the House of Representatives.

Victims of family and domestic violence now have access to 10 days of paid leave under a new amendment of the national employment standards.

One in four Australian women have experienced violence from their intimate partner, while every 10 days, one woman is killed.

“People experiencing domestic violence need time off work - to escape their abusers and deal with other impacts of violence,” Mr Albanese said.

“This change means you can do that without risking your job or financial security.”

Victims will have access to the leave from 2023, whether they are employed full or part time or casually.

The amended bill was passed unanimously and will now be sent to the governor-general for royal assent.

