Pair arrested following Mount Gambier crash

A man and woman have been arrested following a three car crash in Mount Gambier yesterday.

About 2.15pm Monday 27 April police attempted to stop a blue Hyundai on Alexander Street. The car allegedly failed to stop and drove away from the patrol. Police did not pursue the car and lost sight of the vehicle.

Soon after, emergency services were called to the intersection of Bay Road and Commercial Street E after reports that a blue Hyundai, green Ford Falcon and white Ford Focus had collided.

When police arrived at the scene witnesses reported the man that had been driving a blue Hyundai had fled the scene on foot.



The driver of the Falcon an 86-year-old Mount Gambier man, driver of the Focus a 40-year-old Mount Gambier woman were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Hyundai a 30-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment before she was later arrested.



Police conducted a search of the area a short time later located a 23-year-old man at a property on John Street. Police will allege the man had been driving the Hyundai.

The man has been charged with fail to stop, fail to stop at scene of crash, drive disqualified, unlawfully on premises and hinder police. The woman is expected to be charged with fail to truly answer questions to identify a driver.

All cars were towed from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report on line at www.crimestopperssa.com.au