Pair Charged After Eight-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Toowoomba

Two people have been charged after the grim discovery of the death of an eight-year-old girl in Toowoomba over the weekend.

Police were called to a Rangeville home about about 5.30pm on Saturday, January 8, where the child was found deceased.

Detectives from the Toowoomba Child Protection and Investigation Unit, along with support of the Child Trauma Unit and the Homicide Investigation Unit, conducted an investigation into the tragic discovery.

Following investigations police arrested a 50-year-old Rangeville man and a 46-year-old Rangeville woman on Tuesday.

Both people were known to the child, and have been charged with one count of murder, torture and failure to provide necessities of life.

They have been denied police bail and will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

