Palace Confirms Prince Harry’s Attendance To Father’s Coronation

Meghan Markle not attending King Charles III’s coronation is a “good decision”, according to Foreign Expert Dr Keith Suter.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation on May 6 while his wife will stay home in the United States with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey," a palace spokesperson said.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Dr Suter said Ms Markle’s absence would ensure the day is spent with all eyes on King Charles III.

I think this is a good decision. If he were to attend with his wife, then in fact the attention will inf act the attention will shift away from his father and the attention will be on the way,” he said.

“It’s really his father’s day, it’s his coronation.”

King Charles III’s coronation coincides with Archie’s fourth birthday.

With the cut-of date for RSVPs on April 3, it was reported their delay has caused problems for organisers, including formalising seating plans.

A group of 15 working royals is expected to follow King Charles and his wife, Camilla, as they arrive at Westminster Abbey via a procession of horse-drawn carriages.

As Harry is no longer a working member of the royal family, it means he will not be a part of that group – and neither will be Prince Andrew.

