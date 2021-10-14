Palaszczuk Alludes To A Border Reopening Date For Queensland

Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk has issued a heartfelt plea to all Queenslanders to get vaccinated amid pressure to set a date for the state's borders to reopen.

For weeks, the Premier has refused to commit to a reopening date, drawing pressure and criticism from state and federal Coalition opponents as well as the tourism industry.

Amid tensions, Palaszczuk uploaded a curious statement to Twitter yesterday evening, appearing to allude to a time in which the border will reopen.

“It takes five weeks from the first dose to be completely vaccinated. Five weeks from today is the 17th of November - that’s getting very close to Christmas,” the statement reads.

Judging from Palaszczuk's statement, it appears it is alluding to the reopening of borders in time for Christmas. She puts the onus on the reader stating that she is unable to protect those who won’t protect themselves.

The curious post follows on from Monday when Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said it was the state's mission to get jabbed “in the next five to six weeks” if it wanted border restrictions to ease.

In Queensland, the current first dose vaccination rate for those aged 16 and over sits at 70.6% and the double dose rate for those aged 16 and over sits at 53.4%.

The latest data shows 18,020 people in Queensland have had a vaccination in the past day.

