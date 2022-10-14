Palaszczuk Appoints New CEO Of Tourism & Events Queensland

Annastacia Palaszczuk has officially appointed destination Gold Coast boss Patricia O’Callaghan as the new head of Tourism and Events Queensland.

Ms O’Callaghan is set to replace TEQ’s Leanne Coddington who will be retiring after 25 years with the organisation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 38-year-old Ms O’Callaghan’s addition to the organisation has been highly anticipated.

“Patricia will head up our state’s lead tourism marketing organisation and lead it through the post-COVID-19 tourism landscape where we are well positioned to cement our reputation as Australia’s best holiday destination,” she said.

“It’s also a really exciting time as we race towards the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics which is expected to bring a $4.6 billion boost to trade and tourism for our state.

“I congratulate Patricia on her new role and look forward to working with her as we continue our post-Covid economic recovery and promoting Queensland around the world.”

