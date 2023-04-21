Palaszczuk Government Announce Higher Rebate On Electric Vehicles

The Palaszczuk government have announced extra funding for Queenslanders opting to purchase a zero-emissions electric vehicle.

The extra financial assistance is part of the ongoing Zero Emission Vehicle Rebate Scheme, making electric vehicles more affordable for Queenslanders.

The changes to the scheme will see eligibility criteria changes and an extra $6,000 rebate for EV purchases.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The Queensland government launched the scheme on July first of 2022 with today’s changes Queenslanders with easier access to electric vehicles.

"We're seeing the prices of EVs fluctuate on the back of rising materials costs and inflation left by the Morrison Government, so we've increased the eligible price cap to $68,000, and increased the rebate amount from $3000 to $6000 for eligible households,” Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said.

“This is about making EVs more affordable and more accessible to all Queenslanders to slash emissions and act on climate change with cleaner technology." - Minister for Energy Mick de Brenni

"We want more zero emission vehicles on Queensland roads with Queensland families to have access to cheaper and cleaner vehicles.

Mr de Brenni said the government is working to ease some of the financial pressure caused by the rising cost of living.

"We are committed to reducing the cost-of-living pressures of high petrol prices,” he said.

The changes include an increased rebate from $3,000 to $6,000 for eligible households earning up to $180,000 per year.

Those who have already applied for the rebate can have their application reassessed and are eligible for an extra $3,000.

Eligible Queenslanders can purchase a vehicle up to the value of $68,000.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.