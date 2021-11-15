Palaszczuk Reopens Borders As Queensland Hits Vaccine Milestone

Queensland reported two overseas acquired Covid cases and zero local infections on Monday as the state achieves the 70 per cent double dose milestone.

The vaccine breakthrough now means that the opening of the state's border to some fully vaccinated travellers from hotspot areas will be able to apply for a border pass from 5pm today, ahead of schedule.

“Now we’ll be welcoming people from hot spots who are fully vaccinated to come into Queensland and isolate at home with a negative test,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Travellers will need to have received their second dose of a Covid vaccine two weeks prior to arriving, must come by air, have proof of a negative TGA-approved Covid test within the previous 72 hours, and have applied for a border pass.

Travellers are also required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine, and only if the property is within two hours of an airport.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath confirmed the border pass system will go live at 5pm on November 15.

"Today is the day that you can start putting in place your travel arrangements," Ms D'Ath said.

"So, start booking your flights, if you're fully vaccinated – go get your [Covid] test, as soon as it's negative and your flight's booked, your border pass will be instant”. - Minister D'Ath

Meantime, Ms Palaszczuk has hinted that further easing of border restrictions could be bought forward sooner than expected.

The Premier said the quarantine-free reopening of December 17 could be advanced if vaccination rates continue to improve.

“That’s [the 70 per cent target] come in earlier than expected...we may even see our date in December come forward a little bit as well,” she said.

Although “on track” the Premier warned she did not “want to get hopes up”.

Currently 81.99 per cent of eligible Queensland residents had received their first dose, while 70.25 per cent were fully vaccinated.

