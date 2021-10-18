Palaszczuk Sets A Date For Queensland's Reopening Roadmap

Queensland's roadmap to reopening has been revealed, finally delivering a clear plan for when the sunshine state's borders will open to fully vaccinated Aussies from across the country, including Covid hotspots.

On Monday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk prefaced that the move to reunite families was all in the timing, with the state recording its 13th consecutive day without any local cases.

Under the "Queensland COVID vaccine plan”, the state will fling open its doors, once 70 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 were fully vaccinated, with the expected milestone to be reached on November 19.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed that once Queensland's vaccine rates meet expectations, people from NSW and Victoria, would be able to travel to Queensland by air, however, they must be double-dosed and have produced a negative Covid test in the previous 72 hours. They will also be required to complete 14 days of home quarantine.

“After that, in December, they can come without having to quarantine in time for Christmas, but they too will need to be fully vaccinated,” she said.

“I think Queenslanders will acknowledge that that is a sensible and cautious approach to ensure that families can be reunited but the people coming into Queensland will have to be fully vaccinated.” - Premier Palaszczuk

Further easing of restrictions will occur once the state hit 80 per cent double-dose targets, likely to occur on December 17.

At 70 per cent vaccination rates visitors from Covid hot spots must:

Be fully vaccinated

Arrive by air

Have a negative Covid test in the 72-hours before travel

Undertake home quarantine for 14 days

At 80 per cent vaccination rates visitors from Covid hot spots must:

Arrive by air or road

Be fully vaccinated

Have a negative Covid test in the 72-hours before travel

No quarantine require

December 17 is the presumptive date estimated for when 80 per cent double-dose rate will be achieved.

The latest Queensland data reveals 56 per cent of eligible people are fully vaccinated, while 72.26 per cent have had one dose of a Covid vaccine.

