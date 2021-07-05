Palaszczuk Submits Proposal For Brisbane Airport Quarantine Facility

Queensland’s Premier has lodged a draft of the specifications for a proposed purpose-built quarantine facility near Brisbane Airport.

The facility would be able to hold more than 1,400 return travellers across 1,000 rooms, in a bid to reduce hotel quarantine leaks.

Annastacia Palaszczuk told News Corp the facility would be a game-changer.

“A fit-for-purpose facility at Pinkenba working in conjunction with another quarantine facility in regional Queensland could be a game-changer in keeping coronavirus out of our community in the future.”

Four new Covid cases were detected after the state came out of its snap-lockdown over the weekend, all linked to known sources.

All new cases were of the Alpha variant, leading Palaszczuk to say she believed the Delta variant was no longer in the community.

“It just goes to show that those short, sharp lockdowns do work, they actually give our contact tracers that vital time they need to get on top of things.”

