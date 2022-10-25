Pandemic Contributes To 'Extremely Concerning" Ambulance Waiting Times

Increased demand, a pandemic and patients who are sicker than they were before deferred treatment are just some of the reasons ambulance waiting times have blown out, according to Ambulance Victoria.

An analysis by the Herald Sun revealed despite response times reaching a record 83.9 per cent before the pandemic, currently 60 of 79 local government areas are reporting worse times than in 2014.

Sixty-four per cent of critical code one calls are being attended within the 15-minute target, compared with 73 per cent in 2014. Ambulance Victoria conceded that times dipped even lower than 64 per cent just last week, while in regional areas only 56 per cent of calls were responded to within the target.

Ambulance Victoria chief executive Tony Walker told The Herald Sun paramedics were called to a record 97,928 code 1 cases in just April to June this year – 16 per cent more than at the same time last year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to put unprecedented pressure on health systems across the country and demand remains at high levels with paramedics attending up to 2000 emergency cases a day,” Mr Walker said.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the State Government had hired more than 2,000 paramedics since 2014 but conceded there was “more to do” to assist the emergency service’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Opposition spokesperson Georgie Crozier said extended waiting times is “tragically costing too many Victorians their lives”.

